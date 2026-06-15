MET - Montreal Metropolitan Airport and YHU Terminal Welcome Their First Passengers

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As of this morning, the MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport welcomed its very first passengers and commercial flights, marking the official start of operations and the commencement of service by the YHU Terminal teams.

Like many other major cities around the world, Greater Montreal is adding a secondary airport, capable of offering an enhanced experience for travellers and increased capacity for airlines operating single-aisle aircraft.

A traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the start of operations at YHU Terminal at MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport. From left to right: Yani Gagnon, Co-owner and Vice-President, Pascan Aviation; Charles Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, YHU Terminal; Amélie Dionne, Quebec Minister of Tourism; Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil; Simon-Pierre Diamond, Interim President, MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport; and Michael Deluce, Chief Executive Officer, Porter Airlines. Porter Airlines’ inaugural flight from MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport, flight PD181 to Vancouver, receives a water cannon salute, an airport tradition reserved for special occasions.

Earlier this morning, Porter Airlines' inaugural flight departing from MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport for Vancouver was honoured with a water salute performed by the airport fire service. This long-standing aviation tradition is used to mark significant milestones in the life of an airport or airline.

This historic day also featured a formal ceremony and a ribbon-cutting in the presence of Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier and Quebec Minister of Tourism Amélie Dionne. The event unfolded in front of an audience of stakeholders from the business, tourism, and transportation sectors in the Montreal and South Shore regions.

"This new terminal is the result of a collaborative effort involving citizens and elected officials--an effort that began long before the groundbreaking ceremony. And today, we are proud to see that 80% of the population on Montreal's South Shore supports the MET project."

- Simon-Pierre Diamond, Interim President of MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport

"Today marks the culmination of an ambitious project that will bring about lasting change to air travel in the Greater Montreal area. From the very beginning, we wanted to create an exceptional customer experience--one that is simpler, smoother, and more human. We are extremely proud to welcome our first passengers today to this new gateway to Montreal."

- Charles Roberge, President and CEO of YHU Terminal

"Today marks an important milestone for us. Based in Saint-Hubert for over 20 years, Pascan Aviation works every day to connect Quebec's regions. The opening of the new terminal and our commercial agreement with Porter now allow us to expand our flight service and offer more options to regional travellers."

- Yani Gagnon, Co-owner, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Pascan Aviation.

"Launching 11 new routes from a brand–new airport--alongside an expanded partnership with Pascan Aviation to connect regions and major Canadian cities--is significant milestone for Montreal, Quebec and Canada. We are strengthening connectivity, the economy, and tourism. I am grateful to our team at Porter, as well as partners at MET and YHU for our shared commitment to better serve travellers."

- Michael Deluce, CEO of Porter Airlines

"For Longueuil and the entire South Shore, welcoming the first passengers to the YHU Terminal at MET today marks the culmination of years of collaboration with airport leadership to ensure this development was carried out in accordance with community acceptability principles. That partnership is delivering tangible results: overnight flights are prohibited, operating hours are regulated, air quality monitoring sensors have been installed, and $8.2 million in road improvements funded by the developer will help ease traffic in the area, in addition to generating more than $6 million annually in property tax revenues for the benefit of the community. The opening of this new terminal will also provide a meaningful economic boost to our region by connecting us to major Canadian cities and strengthening the reliability of our transportation links throughout Quebec. Not only will this offer travellers a more convenient and accessible travel experience, but it will also enhance the attractiveness of our aerospace innovation zone for businesses considering establishing operations here."

- Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"Today, with the arrival of its first passengers and the departure of its first flight, Montreal Metropolitan Airport officially takes flight. This new infrastructure will enhance access to our destination, support the growth of our tourism industry, and contribute to the economic vitality of Quebec as a whole. By offering business and leisure travellers more options, MET helps showcase our expertise and strengthens the appeal of our regions to visitors from near and far. I commend the vision and dedication of all the partners who contributed to bringing this transformative project to life."

- Amélie Dionne, Quebec Minister of Tourism

About YHU Infrastructure Partners (YHU Terminal)

YHU Infrastructure Partners is responsible for the construction, operation, and passenger experience of the new terminal under a long-term lease with MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport. The result of a partnership between Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. and Macquarie Asset Management, a global asset manager specializing in infrastructure, YHU Infrastructure Partners operates a facility poised to play a pivotal role in Montreal's airport ecosystem.

About MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport

The MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport is a non-profit corporation established in 2000 that serves as the airport authority responsible for managing, operating, and developing the airport. The MET's mission is to serve as a catalyst for change across the entire industry and to contribute to the growth of Quebec's aerospace hub while supporting the development of air service.

SOURCE YHU Infrastructure Partners

For more information: For YHU Infrastructure Partners , André Fortin, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, 514 928-3828 [email protected]; For MET - Montreal Metropolitan Airport, Maxime Landry, 514 928-1570 [email protected]