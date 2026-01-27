OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - On this International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, I join Canadians and individuals around the world in honouring the more than six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered during one of the darkest chapters in human history. We also pay tribute to the survivors who endured unimaginable suffering and the millions more who were victims of persecution.

The Holocaust is a painful reminder of where hatred, dehumanization and silence can lead. It shows how injustice can be enabled not only by extremism, but also through the inaction of ordinary people and institutions. These lessons remain urgently relevant today as we witness an alarming rise of antisemitism and hate around the globe.

On this important day, let us remember, reflect and take action to ensure such atrocities never happen again.

Mary Simon

