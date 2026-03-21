OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2026 /CNW/ - On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, I invite all Canadians to confront racial prejudice in all its forms. Racism continues to affect far too many Canadians in areas such as justice, employment, health care and everyday interactions.

Last October, the Canadian Armed Forces delivered a formal apology to current and former members for the harm caused by systemic racism and racial discrimination in connection with their military service. Acts like this--honest, difficult, and deeply meaningful--help us acknowledge the past and move forward together toward a stronger, more inclusive Canada.

We have made important strides, but there is still much work ahead. By standing against hate and choosing understanding, equality and respect, we can continue building a country where everyone can thrive.

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Governor General of Canada

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