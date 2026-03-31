OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Language is more than simply a means of communicating. It plays an essential role in carrying the culture, spirit and wisdom of a people from one generation to the next.

That is why I am so pleased to see Indigenous languages being revitalized and passed down to youth across Canada. Not only through oral tradition, but also through new networks and technologies that help circulate that knowledge. By embracing their identities and speaking their ancestral languages with pride and determination, Indigenous peoples are building a future where this precious heritage can thrive.

This National Indigenous Languages Day, all Canadians are encouraged to celebrate and honour the rich tapestry of oral traditions, storytelling and songs interwoven in the complex history of our nation.

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Governor General of Canada

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