OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - On International Day of La Francophonie, we celebrate the importance of the French language and the rich cultural diversity it nurtures in communities around the world.

March 20 commemorates the creation of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, in 1970, of which Canada is a founding member. Dedicated to promoting the French language and strengthening co-operation among its now 93 participating states and governments, the institution stands as a testament to the power of language in building bridges between nations.

Today, we honour the vibrant Francophone communities whose language, culture and contributions continue to enrich and shape Canadian identity. In this spirit, we stand together in our commitment to the values of solidarity, diversity and democracy that unite La Francophonie across continents.

Bonne Journée internationale de la Francophonie!

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Governor General of Canada

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