OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on Bell Let's Talk Day, I invite all Canadians to nurture their mental health with the same care they give to their physical health. I am grateful that both are increasingly being recognized in our society as fundamental aspects of our well-being.

Over the last two years, I had the privilege of listening to and learning from mental health practitioners and people with lived experience across the country. The voices, valuable insights and experiences I encountered are reflected in the new Promoting Mental Health and Wellness from Coast to Coast to Coast report.

For my own well-being, I like to make time to connect with friends and family, build a puzzle, or kayak if I can. Mental health is also a shared responsibility. When one of us is hurting, all of us are diminished. So, please take care of yourselves, and if you can, make some time for others, too.

When we reach out, listen to and support one another, we build a stronger and kinder Canada.

Mary Simon

