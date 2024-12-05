The Club will Feature North America's First Endless Surf Wave Basin, Championship Golf, World-Class Amenities and Private Residences

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Meriwether Companies, a U.S. private real estate investment and development firm, and the Sanchez Navarro family, one of Los Cabos' pioneering land owners and developers, announce the official launch and groundbreaking of Cabo Real Surf Club. The new community marks North America's first development with a private Endless Surf wave basin complemented by a Robert Trent Jones II-designed championship golf course and a wide range of sport and wellness-driven amenities. Set within the established 3,000-acre Cabo Real masterplan in Los Cabos, Mexico, one of the world's leading resort destinations, the wave basin, residential infrastructure and golf improvements at Cabo Real Surf Club are under construction and scheduled to open in 2026. A successful Founders sales launch was completed in early 2024, achieving over $50 million USD in homesite sales.

Cabo Real Surf Club from above, featuring North America’s first Endless Surf wave basin Boardwalk Homes overlooking the wave basin An ocean-view Villa featuring indoor-outdoor living

"Cabo Real Surf Club is designed to embody the adventurous spirit of the Baja Peninsula," said Graham Culp, managing partner at Meriwether Companies. "This community represents a celebration of Los Cabos' ideal climate, natural beauty and culture, offering members an inspiring lifestyle that seamlessly integrates surf, exceptional golf, family time and wellness in a captivating locale."

Situated on a dramatic Baja landscape stretching from the Sea of Cortez through arroyos and up to the mountain foothills, the initial phase of Cabo Real Surf Club includes plans for more than 200 homes, including custom Estate Lots, Boardwalk Homesites, Surf Casitas and ocean-view Villas. At its heart is a private Endless Surf wave basin featuring next-generation surf technology and sustainable innovations leading the rapidly growing technology-driven surf industry. Suitable for beginners to families and seasoned pros, the surf park offers hundreds of customizable waves per hour in endless configurations, allowing up to 25-second rides with controllable wave heights up to seven feet.

"We are thrilled to partner with Meriwether Companies in bringing Cabo Real Surf Club to life," says Diego Sanchez Navarro, partner of the Cabo Real masterplan. "My father acquired the land at Cabo Real in 1983 because of its beautiful beaches and ideal location between vibrant Cabo San Lucas and charming San Jose del Cabo. With existing properties such as El Dorado Golf & Beach Club and Las Ventanas al Paraiso, it is fitting that Cabo Real will be home to the most exciting, next-generation private club in Mexico."

In addition to world-class surf, the club features access to the renowned Robert Trent Jones II championship golf course, currently undergoing multi-million-dollar enhancements, slated for completion in 2025. Future plans include converting the golf course to a fully private course for Cabo Real Surf Club's residents. The masterplan features a private oceanfront beach club accessible via golf cart with infinity pool and one of Los Cabos' top swimmable beaches; a golf clubhouse with state-of-the art fitness and training facilities, outdoor pool and a wellness and recovery spa; racquet sports center complete with Padel, tennis and pickleball; and an extensive network of single-track mountain biking and hiking trails. Adjacent to the wave basin, the Surf Club will serve as the convivial hub with two additional pool experiences, surf viewing areas, food and beverage offerings and surf retail. Members can also explore the many activities beyond the boundaries of Cabo Real for sport fishing, diving or surfing.

Membership at Cabo Real Surf Club is reserved for real estate owners, with access to club amenities limited to members and invited guests. Newly available real estate offerings include custom Estate Lots and Villa Homesites featuring four and five-bedroom plans embracing the dramatic ocean and mountain views. A collection of on-the-strand Boardwalk Homesites situated directly on the shore of the wave basin are available with pre-designed residences by award-winning Mexico City architecture firm Sordo Madaleno. Later this winter, Cabo Real Surf Club will announce details for its Surf Casita neighborhood, a collection of three-bedroom homes adjacent to the surf basin in the heart of the community, priced from $2.5 million USD.

With numerous direct flights to Los Cabos from major cities across the U.S., and centrally located just 20 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport, Cabo Real Surf Club offers convenient access for its members. Cabo Real Surf Club is a collaboration between Meriwether Companies and the Sanchez Navarro family, both leaders in resort and residential developments.

To learn more about Cabo Real Surf Club, visit caborealsurfclub.com. For sales inquiries, contact 310-594-7325.

ABOUT MERIWETHER COMPANIES

Founded in 2011, Meriwether Companies is a private real estate investment and development firm focused on resort master plan, hospitality and commercial development. The firm's experience includes development of mountain destinations, private club offerings, signature food and beverage establishments and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts with a focus in the western United States and Mexico. The partners of Meriwether Companies include Graham Culp, Noah Hahn, Garrett Simon, Mike Burkart, David Likins and Michael B. Schwab.

Current projects include: Coral Mountain La Quinta, a 400-acre master-planned property in La Quinta, California; Griffin Club Los Angeles, a Meriwether-developed and managed private sports club in Los Angeles; and La Valle Coastal Club, a private members club and boutique hotel property in Rancho Santa Fe, California. For more information on Meriwether Companies, please visit www.meriwetherco.com.

ABOUT ENDLESS SURF

Endless Surf brings the next generation of powerful, efficient, and customizable waves to the world of surf parks through their robust pneumatic hardware and innovative software suite. Unveiling its world-class waves in the summer of 2024, the company is already poised to power well over a dozen surf parks currently in the works globally. Backed by four decades of expertise from leading aquatic engineering company, WhiteWater, Endless Surf offers iconic and authentic surf experiences that attract visitors of all ages and abilities to surf parks, while bringing with it the comfort of a proven track record of executing world-class projects. WhiteWater built its first surf pool in 1989 that still operates to this day. Endless Surf carries this heritage and, with expert wave designers, has enhanced its proven pneumatic technology to create its next-generation technology, designed for operational ease, flexibility, high capacity, and safety. Visit EndlessSurf.com for more information.

Rachel Maher; [email protected]