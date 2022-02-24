Meridian responds to Ukraine crisis with $50K donation to fundraising appeal for humanitarian relief

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Meridian is responding to the rapidly escalating crisis in Ukraine with a donation of $50,000 to help affected people who will need humanitarian assistance and relief.

The funds are being directed to the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, a registered, non-profit charitable organization, launched by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Donations will be used to assist displaced persons and provide medical care, emergency shelter, and food security.

"We are demonstrating our support and solidarity for the family and loved ones of Ukrainian-Canadians who are being impacted by rapidly unfolding events happening," says Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President & CEO of Meridian. "There are more than 1.3 million Ukrainian-Canadian residents across Canada. They are our neighbours, our colleagues, friends and extended family and community members and we want to help."

The CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Foundation was identified to receive support after consulting with Ukrainian credit unions.

About Meridian

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples.

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of 365,000 Members. Meridian has $28.3 billion in assets under management (December 31, 2021) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

