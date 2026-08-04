VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- (TSX: MER) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: MER) (OTCQX: MRNFF) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") will publish its financial and operating results, along with the related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, after Toronto market close on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. View PDF version.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 09:00 (ET) / 14:00 (BST) / 15:00 (CET).

View PDF MEREN TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2026

Participants should use the following link to register for the live webcast:

https://meren-energy-second-quarter-results-august-2026.open-exchange.net/

Click on the link and complete the online registration form. Upon registering you will receive a confirmation email with a sign in link and access code.

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

Visit us at www.mereninc.com.

SOURCE Meren Energy Inc.

For further information, please contact: Shahin Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Patrick d'Ancona, Vigo Consulting, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 7390 0240