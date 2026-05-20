MEREN ANNOUNCES AGM VOTING RESULTS
News provided byMeren Energy Inc.
May 20, 2026, 17:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: MER) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: MER) (OTCQX: MRNFF) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version
A total of 338,349,196 (50.04%) common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 50.04% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company as at Record Date March 31, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:
Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following nine (9) nominees to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
For
|
% For
|
Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Huw Jenkins
|
319,046,999
|
94.78
|
17,567,447
|
5.22
|
Michael Ebsary
|
318,765,939
|
94.70
|
17,848,507
|
5.30
|
Edwyn Neves
|
315,939,531
|
93.86
|
20,674,915
|
6.14
|
Pascal Nicodeme
|
318,183,581
|
94.52
|
18,430,865
|
5.48
|
Richard Norris
|
336,362,453
|
99.93
|
251,993
|
0.07
|
Oliver Quinn
|
336,253,075
|
99.89
|
361,371
|
0.11
|
Cheryl Sandercock
|
336,046,340
|
99.83
|
568,106
|
0.17
|
Ahonsi Unuigbe
|
335,920,125
|
99.79
|
694,321
|
0.21
|
Kimberley Wood
|
333,509,236
|
99.08
|
3,105,210
|
0.92
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
338,078,571
|
99.92
|
270,625
|
0.08
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as follows.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Against
|
% Against
|
316,830,019
|
94.12
|
19,784,427
|
5.88
About Meren
Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.
Visit us at www.mereninc.com
Additional Information
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 20, 2026.
SOURCE Meren Energy Inc.
For further information, please contact: Shahin Amini, Head of IR and Communications, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Burson Buchanan, Financial PR & Communications Advisor, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000
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