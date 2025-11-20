KIRKLAND, QC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced that it has successfully completed negotiations with the pan‑Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for WINREVAIR® (sotatercept). The pCPA negotiates on behalf of the provinces, territories, and federal drug programs serving as a critical step in bringing WINREVAIR® closer to public reimbursement.

WINREVAIR® is indicated in combination with standard pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapy, for the treatment of adults with World Health Organization [WHO] Group 1 PAH and Functional Class (FC) II or III.

"Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a life-limiting disease that affects patients' ability to work, engage in daily activities, and maintain independence. Ensuring broad and equitable access to innovative therapies like WINREVAIR® is essential," said Jamie Myrah, Executive Director at Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada.

"Having additional therapeutic options that target different pathways is important for clinicians as we tailor treatment plans to individual patient needs with the aim of helping to improve their symptoms, function, quality of life, and overall outcomes," said Dr. Jason Weatherald, pulmonologist at the University of Alberta. "Completion of this negotiation is a meaningful step toward improving greater access to therapies with demonstrated benefits for patients living with PAH."

The next step involves provincial and territorial governments, and federal drug programs implementing equitable reimbursement to ensure appropriate access to WINREVAIR® based on the established patient eligibility criteria from our Health Technology Assessment (HTA) bodies.

About pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

PAH is a serious, progressive condition in which the small arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs become narrowed by excess cell growth and scarring. That narrowing reduces blood flow to the lungs and lowers oxygen levels in the blood. PAH can be idiopathic, inherited, or linked to other conditions. Common symptoms include increasing shortness of breath (especially with exertion), fatigue, swelling of the feet and legs, chest pain, dizziness and fainting -- symptoms that often develop slowly and can be mistaken for deconditioning or other heart and lung problems. Left untreated, PAH places strain on the heart, which can lead to reduced mobility, heart failure and reduced life expectancy.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable, and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information about our operations in Canada, visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn @MerckCanada.

