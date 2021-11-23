Statement

From Mental Health Commission of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) applauds a Speech from the Throne that recognizes the importance of mental health, substance use and addictions at this critical juncture to prevent a shadow pandemic. The mental health and substance use health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be delayed, complex, and long lasting.

The Mental Health Commission of Canada echoes the poignant statement from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, that the pandemic has shown us that we need to put a focus on mental health in the same way as physical well-being, because they are inseparable.

Today's speech was a powerful statement towards equity, the promotion of diversity and inclusion. The prioritization of the disproportionate mental health and substance use health impacts faced by Black and other racialized communities, 2SLGBTQ+ people, and other often marginalized people is a significant step forward.

The Mental Health Commission of Canada commends the government's commitments to a distinction-based wellness strategy to support the well-being of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. A journey of Reconciliation supports current and future sustainable, cultural-based and land-based trauma-informed mental health services by and for Indigenous peoples.

The MHCC looks forward to our work with all parliamentarians to address the disparities the pandemic has brought to light. We will remain steadfast in our efforts to support all those who live in Canada in our collective response to the looming pressures on mental health and substance use health systems.

Now is a time for action on Mental Health.

Michel Rodrigue

President and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada

Stay Connected

Follow MHCC on Facebook

Follow MHCC on Twitter

Follow MHCC on LinkedIn

Follow MHCC on Instagram

Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube

SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Mental Health Commission of Canada, 613-683-3748, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mentalhealthcommission.ca

