OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the Lobbyists Registrars and Commissioners Network support the importance of lobbying reforms called for in a special report (available in French only) prepared by the Commissioner of Lobbying of Quebec, Jean-François Routhier.

In alignment with the aims of a motion unanimously adopted by Quebec's elected officials in February 2026 to reform Quebec's lobbying framework, which has not been updated in over 20 years, Commissioner Routhier's Le devoir d'agir pour la transparence et l'intégrité report (The duty to act for transparency and integrity) details his recommendations and includes a complete proposal for new legislation and regulations.

Members of the Network express their support for key goals of Commissioner Routhier's proposed reforms, which include:

reaffirming the fundamental right of citizens to transparency in lobbying communications

making information public more quickly, more up to date, and more useful

providing a modern, effective framework aligned with the highest standards of public integrity

Recognizing that each jurisdiction develops and implements standards appropriate to its own needs, the Network highlights the importance of legislative amendments that provide clear, consistent and easy-to-follow lobbying disclosure requirements.

Transparency through lobbying registries makes information available to the public -- and enables people to know, to understand and to respond with knowledge of the facts if they wish to do so.

Quotes

Too many lobbying communications still escape public awareness. And when a democracy cannot clearly see the influences shaping its decisions, public trust begins to erode.

Jean-François Routhier

Lobbying Commissioner of Quebec

The notion of a "significant part" must be eliminated once and for all, as it shields from transparency communications that should be made public.

Concretely, certain interest representations must be disclosed without exception--for example, those aimed at a law or regulation, a public policy, or a strategic decision, or those directed at the highest decision-makers. When someone seeks to influence this type of decision, the public has the right to know.

Jean-François Routhier

Lobbying Commissioner of Quebec

In a democracy, representing interests before public authorities via lobbying is legitimate. The recommendations in Commissioner Routhier's report emphasize that what must change is not the existence of these activities, but their level of transparency. Bringing lobbying fully into the light will increase the public's trust in our democratic government.

Michael Harvey

Information and Privacy Commissioner and Registrar of Lobbyists for British Columbia

Commissioner Routhier's proposals build on exemplary practices found in Canada and internationally. His recommendations address longstanding issues that exist in lobbying oversight frameworks, and they support the rights of citizens to know who is lobbying public officials about what, with appropriate safeguards that contribute to public confidence in the integrity of government institutions and decision making.

Nancy Bélanger

Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada

About the Lobbyists Registrars and Commissioners Network

The Lobbyists Registrars and Commissioners Network is a group of regulators from Canadian jurisdictions at the federal, provincial and municipal levels who administer and supervise the lobbying regimes in their respective jurisdictions.

In accordance with the legislative and institutional frameworks specific to each jurisdiction, not all members of the Network are able to speak publicly or formally endorse a joint release, particularly where their status, the structure of their organization, or the scope of their responsibilities limits this type of public position; nevertheless, these jurisdictions are members of the Network and actively contribute to its work.

This release reflects the collective experience of Canadian lobbying regulators in administering statutory regimes. It is offered in the interest of strengthening transparency, accountability, and regulatory effectiveness, and does not constitute political advocacy.

Signatory members

British Columbia – Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists

Alberta – Lobbyist Registry, Office of the Ethics Commissioner

Saskatchewan – Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists

Manitoba – Office of the Lobbyist Registrar

Ontario – Office of the Integrity Commissioner of Ontario

City of Ottawa – Integrity Commissioner

City of Toronto – Toronto Lobbyist Registrar's Office

Quebec – Lobbyisme Québec

New Brunswick – Office of the Integrity Commissioner

Canada – Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying

SOURCE Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying

Media contact: Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada, [email protected]