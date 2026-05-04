A transaction that strengthens the group's role at the heart of the aerospace supply chain in Québec and internationally, and paves the way for expansion into new markets.

BEAUHARNOIS, QC, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Meloche Group announces the acquisition of Groupe Rossi Aéro, a subsidiary of Mecachrome and a recognized player in the aerospace industry serving both civil and military sectors in France. This transaction marks an important step in Meloche Group's growth strategy aimed at a global-scale aerospace platform.

Already firmly established within the North American aerospace ecosystem, Meloche Group is, through this acquisition, strengthening its presence in Europe and its ability to serve major industry customers globally. The group is thus reaching critical scale, with revenues exceeding CAD $250 million, more than 900 employees, and an industrial footprint spanning eight sites, including six in Québec and two in the Toulouse region.

"This transaction marks an important milestone in Meloche Group's evolution," said Hugue Meloche, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meloche Group. "With the integration of Groupe Rossi Aéro, we are strengthening our ability to support our clients internationally while consolidating our presence in Québec. Our ambition is clear: to continue building a high-performing group capable of expanding into new markets and increasing its presence within the global aerospace industry."

"With this partnership, we are contributing to the creation of an internationally scaled aerospace platform," said Michel Toutant, Senior Partner, Industries, Novacap. "Meloche Group aligns perfectly with our value creation strategy. Its recognized leadership within the aerospace ecosystem positions it well to continue its growth and pursue strategic opportunities. Novacap is proud to support Québec and Canadian entrepreneurs in executing their growth strategies and expanding their operations."

A Transatlantic Platform Serving the Industry

The integration of Groupe Rossi Aéro enables Meloche Group to expand its industrial footprint in Europe and offer an integrated solution for the manufacturing of metal components, from machining to assembly. The group now benefits from facilities located near major aerospace hubs in Montréal and Toulouse.

This positioning simplifies program management for clients, reduces supply risks, and optimizes production timelines, while strengthening the group's ability to integrate into critical supply chains, both in aerospace and defense.

On the European side, Groupe Rossi Aéro is joining a partner that shares a strong commitment to growth and long-term investment, and that intends to build on the momentum already established by continuing to expand the group's activities and industrial sites near its customers in France.

A Transaction Aligned with a Sustainable Growth Strategy

This acquisition is part of a development trajectory supported by Novacap as majority shareholder, as well as by the Government of Québec, Investissement Québec (IQ), and Export Development Canada (EDC). Together, these partners support Meloche Group in strengthening its operational capabilities and expanding its international presence, particularly in Europe.

This partnership with Meloche Group is based on a shared vision: to build a high-performing industrial platform capable of meeting the requirements of major global customers and expanding into new markets, including defense.

"EDC is proud to support Meloche Group in this acquisition of Groupe Rossi," said Alison Nankivell, President and Chief Executive Officer of EDC. "This transaction reflects the ambition of Canadian companies to grow in Europe and export their expertise, while helping secure and diversify supply chains in an evolving global environment. Through its support, EDC helps companies enhance their competitiveness, invest beyond our borders, and meet the needs of strategically important sectors for Canada."

A Driver of Québec's Competitiveness and Global Reach

By strengthening its presence in Europe, Meloche Group contributes to showcasing Québec's expertise on the international stage and to better integrating supply chains between North America and Europe. This transaction aligns with efforts to support the development of an innovative and competitive industrial base in Québec, while stimulating the local economy.

"This acquisition strengthens the strategic role of the aerospace industry within Québec's economy, and is therefore excellent news," said Bernard Drainville, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for Maritime Strategy. "By expanding its presence in Europe, Meloche Group is simultaneously reinforcing its roots here in Québec. Our government is proud to support ambitious companies that showcase our aerospace expertise and strengthen Québec's position in key sectors of the global economy."

"Meloche Group is one of the most significant SMEs in Québec's aerospace sector," said Bicha Ngo, President and Chief Executive Officer of IQ. "Our presence alongside the company at this pivotal stage of its development is fully aligned with our role in supporting the growth of high-potential businesses both locally and internationally, while helping maintain their Québec roots and strengthen key sectors of our economy."

About Meloche Group

Founded in 1974, Meloche Group is a family-owned company committed to delivering high-quality products to the aerospace industry in Canada and internationally. The company provides integrated manufacturing solutions for aerospace components and assemblies, including design, engineering, manufacturing, finishing, and logistics. Meloche Group operates four manufacturing sites in Québec, located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Bromont, Hemmingford, and Montréal, with its headquarters in Beauharnois and its innovation centre in Brossard. With a diversified client portfolio, the company employs more than 600 people. For more information: www.melocheinc.com

About Groupe Rossi Aéro

Founded in 1976 by Jacques Rossi, Groupe Rossi Aéro is a recognized player in aerospace subcontracting. Acquired starting in 2009 by Mathieu Rossi and his spouse Céline Rossi Carrasco, the company developed alongside its teams as a specialist in rapid manufacturing of parts and sub-assemblies for the aerospace industry. The group brings together integrated expertise in precision machining, sheet metal work, surface treatment, and assembly. Groupe Mecachrome acquired Groupe Rossi Aéro in 2022, in a context of significant industrial challenges, providing the support needed to stabilize, secure, and grow its operations. With three sites in the Toulouse region, the group employs nearly 300 people. Customer satisfaction, on-time delivery, and quality are at the core of its DNA.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading investor and one of Canada's most experienced private equity firms in Canada. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries, and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over CDN $16 billion in assets under management, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information: www.novacapcorp.com

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development. The Corporation's services are designed to spur productivity, innovation, market development and the competitiveness of Québec businesses. To that end, Investissement Québec supports them at every stage of their growth with financing and assistance in the areas of business consulting, technological transformation and workforce strategies. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also provides concrete support for businesses' export activities and conducts prospecting activities to attract foreign investment to Québec.

About Export Development Canada

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. To learn more about EDC or how we can support your business, call 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca

SOURCE Meloche Group Inc.

Media Relations: Sabrina Sévigny, [email protected], (514) 991-4148