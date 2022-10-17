– Also announced today, Drag Race alumni Anita Wigl'it, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone compete to become Queen of the Mother-Pucking World –

– Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor return to the Drag Race bench as resident judges in the six-part new series –

Tags: @CanadasDragRace, #CanadasDragRace, @CraveCanada, @Crave_PR

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - After three wildly successful seasons of CANADA'S DRAG RACE, the queens of the North have proven they can "sleigh" in every way. Now, it's time to give the world another Drag Race part-eh when nine, world-renowned drag artists, including four from CANADA'S DRAG RACE, compete in the all-new Crave Original series, CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, premiering Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The six-part series is available to Canadian audiences in English and French, with new episodes dropping Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

On CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, queens from the international Drag Race family compete to become the Queen of the Mother-Pucking World. With Canada acting as host nation, this six-episode battle brings back fan favourites and top talent from around the world with a thirst for victory, for an elite competition.

Resident CANADA'S DRAG RACE judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor bring their judging expertise to CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, and are joined by guest judges and special guests soon to be announced throughout the season.

While Canada hosts the competition, in every episode of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, it's each queen for herself. Queens' talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges, and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor, until a winner is crowned. Throughout this journey, the queens have the opportunity to share their personal struggles and successes, and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.

For the full release, click here.

SOURCE Crave

For further information: Madison McCloskey, [email protected]; Ama Sechere, [email protected]