"Our Mission has always been the mainstay of our identity — to contribute to human welfare," said Yvonne Farquharson, director of Human Resources, Medtronic Canada. "In this past year, tenet five of the Medtronic Mission, which reinforces the personal worth of all employees, has been especially resonant. We have focused on employee's health and safety, staying connected virtually, and fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive."

Medtronic has always strived to maintain a sense of connection among employees, especially since pivoting to a remote work model for most employees. This has been addressed through various initiatives, including bi-weekly virtual all-employee meetings.

In these meetings, employees have rallied together to support and learn from each other. The calls have featured guest speakers, including a diversity and inclusion advocate who facilitated a meaningful conversation about anti-racism.

Diversity and inclusion have been an important focus at Medtronic for many years. Medtronic has a strong foundation with active employee resource groups, networking circles and development programs. The efforts by Medtronic to advance women has earned the esteemed Catalyst recognition in 2020. At Medtronic Canada, women account for over 50% of all employees and 55% of the Canadian Leadership Team.

"The importance of fostering a diverse workforce and supporting our women colleagues at all levels is ingrained in our organization's culture," shares Neil Fraser, president of Medtronic Canada. "Having an inclusive, diverse and equitable environment leads to innovation, which enables us to continue providing life-saving technology to people all around the world."

Organizations on these lists must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, headquartered in Canada and at least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender. Recognition on these two lists is one of many honours Medtronic Canada has received over the past year.

Medtronic was recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers in January 2021, and in 2020, was ranked as among Canada's Top 100 Employers and the GTA's top employers by Media Corp. It was also ranked one of Canada's Best Workplaces in Healthcare, one of the Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness in Canada, and one of the Best Workplaces in Ontario by the Great Place to Work Institute of Canada.

Medtronic is the largest medical device employer in Canada, with over 1,100 employees. In 2020 alone, Medtronic innovation and technology benefitted 75 million people globally — that's two people every second.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Proudly serving Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC (www.medtronic.ca) is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies — alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Serving physicians, hospitals, and patients across the country, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and a Medtronic Resource Centre in Surrey, BC. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

SOURCE Medtronic Canada ULC

For further information: Carmela Reyes, Public Relations, +1-905-460-3653; Ryan Weispfenning, Investor Relations, +1-763-505-4626

Related Links

http://www.medtronic.com/ca-en/about/canada.html

