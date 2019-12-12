Medicom Wins Top Product Awards in 3 Infection Control Categories

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), leaders in infection control and prevention, is pleased to announce that the company was recognized with Top Product Awards in 3 separate dental infection control segments by Dental Advisor.



The awarded products include Medicom Pro-Matrix Curve as the top disposable matrix band, Medicom SafeGauze Hemostat as the top hemostatic dressing in the oral surgery category and the recently acquired Hedy Polyisoprene Dental Dam as the top dental dam and Editor's Choice.

"We are incredibly proud of our teams whose dedication and commitment to creating thoughtful, innovative products and brands were celebrated with these awards," said Ouriel Levy, EVP Commercial and Global President, Dental. "Our goal has been to assemble a world-class team to deliver world-class products," continued Levy. "We are pleased to see our efforts recognized, but even more excited to continue innovating and delighting our customers around the globe with new products and experiences."

Dental Advisor Awards are among the most respected in the industry, as they are entirely based on clinical and evidence-based research. The 2020 Top Product Award recipients were selected from among hundreds of products. Ratings and awards are based on reviews by the Dental Advisor's editorial board, along with a group of 250 practicing clinicians, dental assistants, dental hygienists, dental laboratory technicians and researchers with experience in all areas of clinical dentistry and research.

About the Award-Winning Products

Pro-Matrix Curve, pre-contoured matrix bands that are engineered with a sophisticated, clean design to meet the evolving needs of dentistry. Pro-Matrix disposable bands facilitate procedures through easier placement and better visibility. The advanced contoured design of Pro-Matrix matrix bands ensures perfect contact every time for easier, faster restorations and better results.

SafeGauze Hemostat is a 100% natural dissolvable hemostatic dressing designed to control bleeding after extractions, periodontal surgery and other procedures that require bleeding control, with no suturing required. HemoStat absorbs fluid and turns to gel within seconds for easy placement and adherence to the wound to close off blood vessels and control bleeding. HemoStat contains no chemical additives or animal-based products and has natural antibacterial properties that promote healing.

Polyisoprene Dental Dams by Hedy isolate specific areas of the mouth during dental procedures to reduce the risk of infection. Their unique formulation has a similar polymer structure and physical properties to natural rubber, without the potential allergen of latex protein. They are powder free and offer superior tear resistance with 1230% maximum elongation.

More information about these and other award-winning Medicom infection control and prevention products is available at Medicom.com.

About Medicom

Founded in 1988, the Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality infection control, single-use and preventive products for the medical, dental, industrial, veterinary, laboratory and health and beauty markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company has operations in 50 countries, 8 fully controlled manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, and sales in over 95 countries. Medicom is dedicated to making the world safer and healthier by using carefully selected materials, state-of-the-art technology and continuous innovation to provide protection that healthcare professionals can count on. Medicom recently acquired Hedy Canada Inc.

