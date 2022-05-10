Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies complete a rigorous application process and undergo evaluation by an independent panel of judges based on four key areas: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation and governance and financials.

"It is a real honour for Medicom to be selected once again as one of the Best Managed Companies this year. It's an indisputable testament to the outstanding work of our employees, especially during the two-year pandemic. I would like to thank all our engaged employees as they made this possible," said John Tourlas, President, North America, Medicom.

Leading the way to better protect caregivers and their patients

In recent months, Medicom has redoubled its efforts to push its vertical integration and relocate strategic PPE production to Canada. In the summer of 2020, Medicom announced the opening of a surgical mask and N95 respirator plant in Montreal, followed by a second plant to produce the filtering material for masks in the Greater Montreal area and, a few weeks ago, the opening of a new nitrile glove plant in Ontario to supply mainly governments.

"Our commitment to protect has never been clearer. We are investing tens of millions of dollars locally in Canada to secure our local production and thus our caregivers and their patients who need personal protective equipment every day. They can always count on our expertise and rigor when it comes to infection prevention and control," commented Guillaume Laverdure, COO, Medicom.

Applicants to the Canada's Best Managed Companies are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization. Medicom leadership remains firmly committed to continuing to pursue the company's strategy to ensure sustained performance, growth and industry leadership throughout 2022 and beyond.

About the Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021.

Today, the Medicom Group distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4‐6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

Media Contact: Janie Shen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, AMD Medicom Inc.