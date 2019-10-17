Medicom, Leader in Infection Control, Announces Recent Appointments and the Expansion of Portfolio of Innovative Infection Control Products

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), a leader in infection control and prevention products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillaume Laverdure to the position of President, North America, and Ouriel Levy to the position of Executive Vice President, Commercial. In addition to their new positions, Mr. Laverdure will retain his role as Medicom Group COO and Mr. Levy will also assume the position of Global President, Dental.

For the past year, Mr. Laverdure and Mr. Levy have been managing the Medicom North American business on an interim basis. Together, they achieved impressive growth by building a strong leadership team, maintaining a clear customer focus and adding several innovative infection control products the company's portfolio.

With an ambition to accelerate new product introductions, Medicom is introducing products in one new product segment and expanding within two others.

In an important entry into the disinfectant category, Medicom ProSurface® disinfectant wipes and spray contain a unique formulation that provides powerful cleaning in a single step, with a best-in-class contact time of just one minute. ProSurface eliminates 48 pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and TB, without damaging surfaces.

The company also announced the launch of two new procedure earloop face masks, including a completely new line under the SafeMask® FreeFlow™ brand. FreeFlow masks with Air Space™ technology create a unique air pocket in the center of the mask for added comfort and breathability. The company also expanded its popular SafeMask® SofSkin™ line, made especially for those with sensitive skin, to include ASTM Level 3 protection, the highest level of protection available.

Medicom also announced the upcoming launch of two new gloves in Canada, including SafeTouch® MicroDefense™, Canada's first and only antimicrobial medical examination gloves, as well as SafeTouch® NeoNatural™, the brand's first extension into chloroprene, a material that combines the fit and softness of latex with the strength and resistance of nitrile.

More information about the full Medicom portfolio of infection control products is available on the company's website at Medicom.com.

About Medicom®

Founded in 1988, Medicom is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality infection prevention and control products for the medical, dental, industrial, veterinary, health and beauty and laboratory markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company has operations in more than 50 countries in North America, Europe and Asia and sales in more than 95 countries worldwide. Medicom is dedicated to making the world safer and healthier by using carefully selected materials and state-of-the-art technology to provide protection that healthcare professionals can count on.

