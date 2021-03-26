The two awards for which Medicom has been nominated are the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Entrepreneurship Award, which recognizes a company that has implemented a winning business growth strategy, developed an effective succession plan or successfully transferred between generations of business leaders, and the Quebec Order of CPA's Successful Business Strategy Award , which recognizes a growth strategy developed by a company to reach its full potential and ensure the company's sustainability over time.

"We are extremely proud to be finalists in two categories for this year's Mercuriades awards. These nominations reflect both our long history in Quebec and our talented and dedicated team. After more than a year of hard work in the midst of a pandemic, this recognition will be appreciated by all of our employees both here in Quebec and around the world," said John Tourlas, President, North America.

Medicom personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection control solutions were already being manufactured on three continents and sold in over 95 countries when unprecedented demand due to COVID-19 prompted the company to open 6 additional mask factories across the world in just 6 months.

"As a Quebec-based company that has been operating for over 30 years, we take great pride in the quality of the protection we offer to healthcare providers and their patients. It is our commitment to our purpose that has brought us to this point and these prestigious nominations are a testament to our dedication to our mission of protection," said Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom. "Congratulations to all of this year's Mercuriades finalists. It is truly an honour to be nominated among such worthy candidates."

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Les Mercuriades

Launched in 1981 by the Federation of the Chambers of Commerce of Quebec (FCCQ), Les Mercuriades are Quebec's most prestigious business competition. Following a rigorous selection process, the awards recognize SMEs and large businesses throughout the province that distinguish themselves through their innovation, ambition, entrepreneurial spirit and performance.

