As new production lines continue to be set up to increase local supply of additional types of specialized personal protective equipment for Canadian healthcare professionals, Medicom will continue to develop the SafeMask® Architect™ line. This will allow the company to service government contracts and meet future local needs, starting with a new pediatric and surgical tie-on mask lines.

"Medicom is committed to producing a complete line of medical-grade face masks right here in Quebec to help meet the needs of all Canadian healthcare professionals, as well as all Canadians, as 3-ply procedure masks become mandatory in schools and public places," reinforced Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer.

The right masks for better protection

The new pediatric earloop masks, SafeMask Architect Junior, will provide young patients with ASTM Level 1 barrier protection. Medicom pediatric masks are designed to provide a better fit on smaller faces, reduce gaping and provide better protection for young wearers, while offering excellent comfort and breathability.

The surgical tie-on masks, SafeMask Architect Acute, are designed for use in the sterile environment of operating rooms. These high-barrier ASTM Level 3, fluid-resistant masks provide healthcare workers with reliable respiratory protection and exceptional comfort.

Medicom continues to increase production capacity at its Montreal plant, with plans to expand its mask lines to meet the respiratory protection needs of Canadian healthcare workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The 60,000 square foot facility opened in July 2020, a mere 3 months after it was announced. The first production lines produced surgical earloop masks under the Medicom SafeMask Architect brand, with initial volumes dedicated to fulfilling long-term contracts with the Canadian and Quebec governments. The company started manufacturing N95-type masks in September under the SafeMask Architect Pro brand. These masks are approved by Health Canada and by the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail (IRSST).

"We are proud to have delivered the first procedure masks and N95-type masks made entirely in Quebec to the governments of Quebec and Canada. We are also pleased to announce that we are on schedule for future deliveries. At a time when new variants of COVID-19 are of concern and when various countries are implementing new lockdowns or seeking to protect their own supply of personal protective equipment, healthcare workers in Quebec and Canada can count on Medicom to provide them with quality masks produced in Montreal," concluded Mr. Laverdure.

About Medicom

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Hedy and Ocean Pacific brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the USA, KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the UK.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the covid-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com, follow us on Twitter @MedicomNA or visit pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

