Medical Facilities Corporation's Black Hills Surgical Hospital Named #1 U.S. Hospital for Second Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities" or "MFC") (TSX: DR), is pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year, Black Hills Surgical Hospital ("BHSH") has been named the #1 Hospital in the United States for Major Orthopedic Surgery in both Medical Excellence and Patient Safety categories, by CareChex®.

The rankings are based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals. BHSH outperformed over 4,700 U.S. hospitals, achieving the highest scores in mortality, complications, readmissions, patient safety, inpatient quality, and surgical quality.

Commenting on the awards, Jason Redman, President and CEO of Medical Facilities said: "Earning the #1 ranking in back-to-back years is a testament to BHSH's commitment to delivering exceptional patient outcomes and advancing the standard of orthopedic care. Congratulations and thank you to the entire team at BHSH for their hard work and devotion. MFC is proud to be your partner."

"To be named as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for the second year in a row, and to achieve a #1 ranking for Patient Safety is an incredible honor," said Dr. Lew Papendick, Orthopedic Surgeon and Chairman of the Board, Black Hills Surgical Hospital. "Our goal has always been to provide the best possible surgical care, and the safest care, for every patient. To be recognized as being #1 in the Nation for both Medical Excellence and Patient Safety speaks to the dedication and talents of our exceptional staff and surgeons and their commitment to our patients that choose us for their orthopedic and spine care."

BHSH was also recognized as the #1 Hospital in its market for Overall Hospital Care, Overall Surgical Care, General Surgery, Joint Replacement, and Neurological Care in both Medical Excellence and Patient Safety for 2024 by CareChex.

BHSH's orthopedic services include a highly personalized Hip and Knee Center, focused on total hip and total knee care, a class-leading total joint replacement robotics program featuring Mako SmartRobotics™, and minimally invasive spine (MIS) surgery; both offering shortened hospital stays, less pain and smaller incisions. BHSH also performs foot and ankle surgeries, arthroscopic shoulder and shoulder replacement surgeries, and various hand procedures.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASC specializes in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

About Black Hills Surgical Hospital

For 27 years, Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been a regional and national leader in quality healthcare. Consistently recognized for patient satisfaction, medical excellence, and patient safety, Black Hills Surgical Hospital employees nearly 500 highly skilled professionals and offers integrated surgical, imaging, pain management, sports medicine and urgent care services. Black Hills Surgical Hospital is proudly owned by Medical Facilities and its physician partners.

About Quantros CareChex

CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions — appropriately weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient's principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.

