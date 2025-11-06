Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX: DR) ("Medical Facilities") announced today that a cash dividend payment of Cdn $0.09 per common share will be payable on January 15, 2026, to holders of record of common shares at the close of business on December 31, 2025.

Medical Facilities designates this dividend to be an "eligible dividend" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and its equivalent in any provinces of Canada.

About Medical Facilities Corporation

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in three specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASC specializes in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law; such statements speak only as of the date made.

