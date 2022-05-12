Medical Facilities Corporation Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities," "MFC," or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR), reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All currency amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Q1 2022 Summary

(Compared to Q1 2021)

Facility service revenue increased 7.2% to $100.8 million ;

; Surgical case volumes increased 6.1%;

Total revenue and other income, including government stimulus income of $1.8 million , increased 4.6% to $102.6 million ;

, increased 4.6% to ; Income from operations decreased 20.0% to $14.7 million due to higher operating expenses and a decrease in government stimulus income;

due to higher operating expenses and a decrease in government stimulus income; Consolidated operating expenses 1 increased 10.2% to $87.9 million due to volume growth and inflationary pressures; and,

increased 10.2% to due to volume growth and inflationary pressures; and, EBITDA2 decreased 21.1% to $19.8 million .

"Our surgical case volumes and facility service revenue increased 6.1% and 7.2% respectively for the quarter, despite COVID-19 significantly impacting our operations in the month of January," said Robert O. Horrar, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "As the Omicron surge began to subside, our case volumes improved dramatically in the last half of the quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we are in a good position to execute on potential growth opportunities."

Financial Results

Financial Results For the three months ended March 31 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except

per share amounts and where

otherwise noted) 2022 % change 2021 Facility service revenue 100,788 7.2%

93,996 Government stimulus income 1,810 (56.2%)

4,133 Total revenue and other income 102,598 4.6%

98,129 Consolidated operating expenses 87,918 10.2%

79,770 Income from operations 14,680 (20.0%)

18,359 Finance costs (net interest

expense) 1,401 (9.1%)

1,542 Finance costs (changes in values

of derivative instruments and

gain/loss on foreign currency) 16,494 254.8%

4,649 Share of equity loss (income) in

associates (6) (114.3%)

42 Income tax expense (recovery) (2,094) (215.1%)

1,819 Net income (loss)3 (1,115) (110.8%)

10,307 Earnings (loss) per share







Basic $(0.26) (336.4%)

$0.11 Diluted $(0.26) (336.4%)

$0.11

Reconciliation of Net Income

(Loss) to EBITDA For the three months ended March 31 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except

where otherwise noted) 2022 % change 2021 Net income (loss) (1,115) (110.8%)

10,307 Income tax expense (recovery) (2,094) (215.1%)

1,819 Share of equity loss (income) in

associates (6) (114.3%)

42 Finance costs 17,895 189.0%

6,191 Depreciation and amortization 5,137 (24.2%)

6,773 EBITDA 19,817 (21.1%)

25,132

Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended March 31 (thousands of dollars, except per

share amounts and percentage data) 2022 % change 2021 Cash available for distribution2 (C$) 5,503 (30.3%)

7,899 Distributions (C$) 2,448 12.4%

2,177 Distributions per common share (C$) 0.08 14.3%

0.07 Payout ratio2 44.4% 60.9%

27.6%

MFC declared a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.0805 per common share (or C$0.32 per share on an annualized basis) to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022. This was paid subsequent to the quarter end, on April 14, 2022, and represented an annualized yield of 2.83% on the March 31, 2022, closing price of C$11.32 per common share.

As at March 31, 2022, MFC had consolidated net working capital of $61.4 million compared to $67.4 million as at December 31, 2021.

MFC's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and will also be available on Medical Facilities' website at www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Corporation has a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") in effect from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022. Under the NCIB, the Corporation may purchase up to 3,101,774 of its common shares (increased from 1,555,312, effective April 7, 2022), subject to certain purchase restrictions and in compliance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation purchased 391,100 of its common shares for a total consideration of $3.0 million from the open market.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a diverse portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns a controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. MFC also owns non-controlling interests in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana and an ASC in Missouri. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASCs specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

1 Consolidated operating expenses include increases in drugs and supplies of $3.7 million, salaries and benefits of $0.8 million, share-based compensation of $1.5 million, and anesthesia service costs at one facility of $1.2 million which have a corresponding revenue increase of $1.0 million.

2 EBITDA, cash available for distribution and payout ratio are non-IFRS financial measures. While Medical Facilities believes that these measures are useful for the evaluation and assessment of its performance, they do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, and should not be considered as alternatives to comparable measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For further information on these non-IFRS financial measures, including a reconciliation of each of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Medical Facilities' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

3 Net income (loss) is attributable to the owners of the Corporation and the non-controlling interest holders.

