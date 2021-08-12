Medical Facilities Corporation Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities," "MFC," or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR), reported its financial results today for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Q2 2021 Summary

(For continuing operations1 compared to Q2 2020)

Facility service revenue increased 44.2% to $97.6 million ;

; Total revenue and other income increased 10.5% to $98.1 million , despite a decrease of $20.6 million in government stimulus income;

, despite a decrease of in government stimulus income; Income from operations decreased 3.7% to $16.9 million ; and,

; and, EBITDA2 decreased 3.7% to $23.7 million .

"The volume recovery continued in the second quarter as we neared pre-pandemic levels", said Robert O. Horrar, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "We continue to be cautiously optimistic in our outlook for the remainder of 2021. While vaccines continue to roll out across the country, there is still a lot of uncertainty due to the Delta variant. Our balance sheet remains strong and we are well-positioned to evaluate the right growth opportunities in the back half of 2021."

Financial Results

Financial Results from

Continuing Operations For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30 June 30 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except

per share amounts and where

otherwise noted) 2021 % change 2020 2021 % change 2020 Facility service revenue 97,572 44.2% 67,659 191,568 19.4% 160,421 Government stimulus income 572 (97.3%) 21,145 4,705 (77.7%) 21,145 Total revenue and other income 98,144 10.5% 88,804 196,273 8.1% 181,566 Consolidated operating expenses 81,202 14.0% 71,218 160,972 5.2% 152,945 Income from operations 16,942 (3.7%) 17,586 35,301 23.3% 28,621 Finance costs (net interest expense) 1,615 76.5% 915 3,157 34.3% 2,351 Finance costs (changes in values

of derivative instruments and

gain/loss on foreign currency) (192) (103.5%) 5,535 4,457 892.7% 449 Share of equity loss in associates 100 (79.0%) 476 142 (84.8%) 934 Income tax expense 3,563 8.5% 3,283 5,382 85.4% 2,903 Net income3 11,856 60.7% 7,377 22,163 0.8% 21,984 Earnings per share











Basic $0.17 1,600.0% $0.01 $0.28 (9.7%) $0.31 Diluted $0.15 1,400.0% $0.01 $0.28 (6.7%) $0.30

Reconciliation of Net Income to

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA2 For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30 June 30 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except

where otherwise noted) 2021 % change 2020 2021 % change 2020 Net income 11,856 60.7% 7,377 22,163 0.8% 21,984 Income tax expense 3,563 8.5% 3,283 5,382 85.4% 2,903 Share of equity loss in associates 100 (79.0%) 476 142 (84.8%) 934 Finance costs 1,423 (77.9%) 6,450 7,614 171.9% 2,800 Depreciation and amortization 6,756 (3.7%) 7,017 13,529 (4.0%) 14,090 EBITDA 23,698 (3.7%) 24,603 48,830 14.3% 42,711 Transaction costs on sale of Unity

Medical and Surgical Hospital - - - - (100.0%) 450 Adjusted EBITDA 23,698 (3.7%) 24,603 48,830 13.1% 43,161

Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30 June 30 (thousands of dollars, except per

share amounts and where otherwise

noted) 2021 % change 2020 2021 % change 2020 Cash available for distribution2 (C$) 7,475 (9.1%) 8,225 15,369 (9.9%) 17,056 Distributions (C$) 2,178 - 2,178 4,355 - 4,355 Distributions per common share (C$) 0.07 - 0.07 0.14 - 0.14 Payout ratio2 29.2% 10.2% 26.5% 28.3% 11.0% 25.5%

During the quarter, MFC paid a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.07 per common share (or C$0.28 per share on an annualized basis), which represented an annualized yield of 3.99% on the June 30, 2021 closing price of $7.01 per common share.

As at June 30, 2021, MFC had consolidated net working capital of $48.1 million, compared to $45.0 million on December 31, 2020.

MFC's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on Thursday, August 12, 2021, and will also be available on Medical Facilities' website at www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

1 Continuing operations is defined as consolidated operations excluding Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital and RRI Mishawaka Hospital, LP, which were treated as discontinued operations in the financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. 2 EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution and payout ratio are non-IFRS financial measures. While Medical Facilities believes that these measures are useful for the evaluation and assessment of its performance, they do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, and should not be considered as alternatives to comparable measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For further information on these non-IFRS financial measures, including a reconciliation of each of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Medical Facilities' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. 3 Net Income is attributable to the owners of the Corporation and the non-controlling interest holders.

Notice of Conference Call

Management of MFC will host a conference call today, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. All interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 647-792-1240 or 1-800-437-2398 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://bit.ly/MFC2021Q2. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on MFC's website following the call date.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a diverse portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns a controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. MFC also owns non-controlling interests in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana and an ASC in Missouri. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASCs specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

SOURCE Medical Facilities Corporation

For further information: David Watson, Chief Financial Officer, Medical Facilities Corporation, 416.848.7380 or 1.877.402.7162, [email protected]; Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416.848.1434, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.medicalfc.com

