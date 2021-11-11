Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Increase to Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities," "MFC," or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR), reported its financial results today for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021. Medical Facilities also announces a 15% increase to its quarterly dividend and the intention to initiate a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 5% of its common shares. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Q3 2021 Highlights

(For continuing operations1 compared to Q3 2020)

Total revenue and other income increased 0.2% to $99.0 million ;

; Income from operations was $16.6 million and EBITDA 2 was $23.3 million , representing decreases of 5.8% and 4.9%, respectively;

and EBITDA was , representing decreases of 5.8% and 4.9%, respectively; The decreases to income from operations and EBITDA were mainly due to higher share-based compensation plan costs resulting from the strong appreciation of the Corporation's common shares.

"While our case volumes have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, we are pleased with our solid financial results over the first nine months of 2021," said Robert O. Horrar, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "Not only have we successfully weathered the pandemic to date, but we also continued to improve our financial flexibility, having reduced our debt significantly over the past two years. And, with our strong cash flow performance, we are pleased to announce a 15% increase to our quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with our objective of paying a dividend that is both competitive and sustainable."

Financial Results

Financial Results from

Continuing Operations For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except

per share amounts and where

otherwise noted) 2021 % change 2020 2021 % change 2020 Facility service revenue 96,388 0.1% 96,322 287,956 12.2% 256,743 Government stimulus income 2,652 6.5% 2,491 7,357 (68.9%) 23,636 Total revenue and other income 99,040 0.2% 98,813 295,313 5.3% 280,379 Consolidated operating expenses 82,485 1.5% 81,241 243,457 4.0% 234,186 Income from operations 16,555 (5.8%) 17,572 51,856 12.3% 46,193 Finance costs (net interest

expense) 1,468 (33.8%) 2,216 4,625 1.3% 4,567 Finance costs (changes in values

of derivative instruments and

gain/loss on foreign currency) 14,259 586.8% 2,076 18,716 641.2% 2,525 Shares of equity loss (income) in (5) (100.7%) 672 137 (91.5%) 1,606 associates Income tax expense (recovery) (2,594) (193.1%) 2,786 2,788 (51.0%) 5,689 Net income3 3,427 (65.1%) 9,822 25,590 (19.5%) 31,806 Earnings (loss) per share











Basic ($0.11) (210.0%) $0.10 $0.17 (58.5%) $0.41 Diluted ($0.11) (210.0%) $0.10 $0.17 (58.5%) $0.41

Reconciliation of Net Income to

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA2 For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except

where otherwise noted) 2021 % change 2020 2021 % change 2020 Net income 3,427 (65.1%) 9,822 25,590 (19.5%) 31,806 Income tax expense (recovery) (2,594) (193.1%) 2,786 2,788 (51.0%) 5,689 Share of equity loss (income) in (5) (100.7%) 672 137 (91.5%) 1,606 associates Finance costs 15,727 266.4% 4,292 23,341 229.1% 7,092 Depreciation and amortization 6,789 (2.7%) 6,978 20,318 (3.6%) 21,068 EBITDA 23,344 (4.9%) 24,550 72,174 7.3% 67,261 Transaction costs on sale of Unity

Medical and Surgical Hospital - - - - (100.0%) 450 Adjusted EBITDA 23,344 (4.9%) 24,550 72,174 6.6% 67,711

Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 (thousands of dollars, except per share

amounts and where otherwise noted) 2021 % change 2020 2021 % change 2020 Cash available for distribution2 (C$) 7,467 (41.3%) 12,719 22,837 (23.5%) 29,847 Distributions (C$) 2,177 - 2,177 6,532 - 6,532 Distributions per common share (C$) $0.07 - $0.07 $0.21 - $0.21 Payout ratio2 29.2% 70.8% 17.1% 28.6% 30.6% 21.9%

During the quarter, MFC paid a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.07 per common share (or C$0.28 per share on an annualized basis), which represented an annualized yield of 2.87% on the September 30, 2021 closing price of $9.74 per common share.

As at September 30, 2021, MFC had consolidated net working capital of $54.6 million, compared to $45.0 million on December 31, 2020.

MFC's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on Thursday, November 11, 2021, and will also be available on Medical Facilities' website at www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors has approved a 15% increase to the Corporation's quarterly dividend to CAD$0.0805 per common share commencing with the fourth quarter dividend payable to the shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021. The Corporation believes that the new dividend rate is sustainable given its operations and cash available for distribution.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Board of Directors has approved the Corporation implementing an NCIB, subject to the approval of the TSX. A Notice of Intention to make an NCIB will be filed with the TSX, which will contemplate that the Corporation may purchase up to 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares during the 12-month term of the NCIB and subject to the other requirements of the TSX.

Notice of Conference Call

Management of MFC will host a conference call today, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 am ET to discuss its third quarter financial results. All interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 647-792-1240 or 1-800-430-8332 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://bit.ly/MFC2021Q3. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on MFC's website following the call date.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a diverse portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns a controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. MFC also owns non-controlling interests in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana and an ASC in Missouri. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASCs specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

1 Continuing operations is defined as consolidated operations excluding Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital and RRI Mishawaka Hospital, LP, which were treated as discontinued operations in the financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. 2 EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution and payout ratio are non-IFRS financial measures. While Medical Facilities believes that these measures are useful for the evaluation and assessment of its performance, they do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, and should not be considered as alternatives to comparable measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For further information on these non-IFRS financial measures, including a reconciliation of each of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Medical Facilities' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. 3 Net Income is attributable to the owners of the Corporation and the non-controlling interest holders.

