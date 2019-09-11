Medical Aid In Dying : The Plaintiffs Will React To The Judgment on September 12th at 10:30
Sep 11, 2019, 16:19 ET
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Plaintiffs Nicole Gladu and Jean Truchon will react tomorrow, alongside their attorney Mtre Jean-Pierre Ménard, to the judgment rendered today by the Hon. Christine Baudouin, from the Superior Court, regarding medical aid in dying. In this historical judgment, the Court followed the arguments of both plaintiffs and invalidated legislative provisions that limited access to medical aid in dying to people at the end of their lives or whose death is reasonably foreseeable.
|
Date :
|
September 12th, 2019
|
Time :
|
10:30 pm
|
Location :
|
Ménard, Martin avocats
SOURCE Ménard, Martin, avocats
For further information: 514 253-8044
Share this article