Mediagrif publishes results on shareholders votes for the election of its directors

TSX: MDF

www.mediagrif.com

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. ("Mediagrif") (TSX: MDF), a Canadian leader in information technology, publishes today the results of the shareholders vote for the election of directors during its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

7,047,342 shares (approximately 47.46% of the common shares issued and outstanding) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The candidates presented as directors during the Meeting were duly elected on the Board of Directors of Mediagrif by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The proxies received for that purpose were as follows:







DIRECTORS FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Philippe Duval 5,966,865 85.64% 1,000,124 14.36% Gilles Laporte 6,321,069 90.72% 646,920 9.28% Natalie Larivière 6,699,404 96.15% 268,585 3.85% Gilles Laurin 6,395,672 91.79% 572,317 8.21% Catherine Roy 6,246,086 89.65% 720,903 10.35% Jean-François Sabourin 6,398,177 91.82% 569,812 8.18% Zoya Shchupak 6,708,289 96.27% 259,700 3.73%

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1 877 677-9088.

SOURCE Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

For further information: Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., Paul Bourque, Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 450 449-0102, ext: 2135, Toll Free: 1-877 677-9088 ext. 2135, Email: pbourque@mediagrif.com

Related Links

www.mediagrif.com

