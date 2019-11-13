Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire k-eCommerce, a leading provider of e-commerce business solutions

"We are very proud to welcome k-eCommerce within the Mediagrif family," said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of Mediagrif. "We're already active in the e-commerce sector with our subsidiary Orckestra. With over 600 clients primarily from the United States, k-eCommerce significantly strengthens and expands our existing e-commerce offering and allows us to pursue a leadership position in a rapidly growing market. In addition, with 66% recurring revenues and a CAGR of 17% over the last five years, this acquisition will have a significant impact on our organic growth," added Mr. Filiatreault. "As part of our strategy of refocusing on B2B and accelerating growth, we are committed to finding like-minded partners who share a common vision and values, while increasing the value of our offering for existing and future clients."

"Our combined forces represent a win-win situation for our customers and our employees. By joining this solid and well-established company, we will be able to increase our ability to innovate, invest in the evolution of our technology and explore new growth opportunities," said Mr. Laurent Allardin, founder of k-eCommerce.

The total consideration for the acquisition is CAD $ 15 million payable in cash and an issuance of 203,000 common shares of the share capital of Mediagrif, subject to certain deductions, adjustments and encumbrances. The closing of the acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX.

About kCentric Technologies Inc.

Based in Northville, MI and Montréal, Canada, k-eCommerce is an industry leader in integrated e-commerce and payment solutions designed for Microsoft Dynamics and SAP Business One. Since 1999, we have been assisting companies with their digital transformations. Built on industry best practices, k-eCommerce simplifies and accelerates online sales and payments and offers businesses of all sizes a complete omnichannel e-commerce platform, supporting both B2B and B2C engagement models.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1 877-677-9088.

SOURCE Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

For further information: Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., Luc Filiatreault, President and Chief Executive Officer, Toll Free: 1-877-677-9088 ext. 2004, Email: luc.filiatreault@mediagrif.com; Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing, Toll Free: 1 877 677-9088, ext. 8220, Email: aleblanc@mediagrif.com

Related Links

www.mediagrif.com

