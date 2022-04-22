MediaAdvisory - MP Jim Carr to announce support for Winnipeg community centre
Apr 22, 2022, 17:50 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will hold a virtual press conference to make an announcement regarding funding for a Winnipeg community centre.
Following remarks, MP Carr will be available to answer questions from the media.
Please note: your name and media outlet are required on your screen
SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada
For further information: Tammy Abel, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, 204-984-8472, [email protected], Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378,TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
