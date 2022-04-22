MediaAdvisory - MP Jim Carr to announce support for Winnipeg community centre

News provided by

Prairies Economic Development Canada

Apr 22, 2022, 17:50 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will hold a virtual press conference to make an announcement regarding funding for a Winnipeg community centre.

Following remarks, MP Carr will be available to answer questions from the media.

MP Jim Carr to announce support for Winnipeg community centre (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
MP Jim Carr to announce support for Winnipeg community centre (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Date:

Monday, April 25, 2022


Time:

11:30 a.m.


Location:     

Zoom | Click here to register

Please note: your name and media outlet are required on your screen

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

For further information: Tammy Abel, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, 204-984-8472, [email protected], Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378,TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Organization Profile

Prairies Economic Development Canada