Media Statement: Supreme Court of Canada Decision a Progressive Step for Women RCMP Members

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation:

Earlier this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada released their decision in the case of Fraser v. Canada (Attorney General), and we congratulate Joanne Fraser, Alison Pilgrim, and Colleen Fox on their well-deserved legal victory.

We believe that a modern and evolving RCMP workplace must embrace diversity and equality for all. The NPF strongly supports legislation and workplace policies that, in particular, allow women – and especially working mothers – the same benefits and opportunities as all RCMP Members.

The NPF was proud to intervene in this case, which explored the rights of working mothers to buy back full-time pension credit for the hours spent while in a job-share arrangement in order to care for their young children.

The appellants argued that existing RCMP pension policy was discriminatory on the ground of sex and family status because, by contrast, Members who chose not to work or who took unpaid leave were given the option of buying back their pension. The Federal Court of Canada previously dismissed their application, and the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal.

The NPF advocated for the fair and equal and respectful treatment of our Members, and we'll do it again as often as necessary.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada, the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP members. The NPF will focus on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training and supports for our members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and support for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/.

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contact: Brian Sauvé, President, National Police Federation, [email protected], T: 604-861-2684

Related Links

npf-fpn.com

