Media Release: Indigenous Pre-Cadet Training Program returns to Depot

REGINA, SK, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - On Friday, July 15, 2022, 29 candidates graduated from the summer 2022 session of the Indigenous Pre-Cadet Training Program (IPTP) at the RCMP Academy (Depot Division).

There was much anticipation around this year's IPTP training, given that it was the first session since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates arrived at Academy from across the country to take part in this three-week program designed to give young First Nations, Inuit and Métis people a first-hand look at a career in policing.

The program began with a visit from the Commanding Officer of Depot Division and a blessing from Knowledge Keeper Lyndon J. Linklater.

Throughout their training, participants, aged 19 to 29, learned about various RCMP career specializations and cultural diversity. They studied policing techniques and met with Indigenous RCMP officers from across Canada. Many of these RCMP officers and mentors previously graduated from the IPTP program.

Much like cadets enrolled in the Cadet Training Program, the IPTP troop lives in dorms, dines in the mess, and upon completion of the program, they take part in a graduation ceremony. They also have a sibling troop, that act as mentors and guides them during their time here at the Academy.

Once candidates have completed the program there is ongoing support and guidance if they choose to continue through the RCMP's police officer application process.

Quotes:

"It gives Indigenous youth the opportunity to experience a training session and a first-hand view of what a possible career in policing could entail. Having been through the program myself, it gives you the self-confidence and the know-how to move forward and decide if this is the career for you."

- Corporal Maureen Greyeyes-Brant, National Coordinator, RCMP Indigenous Collaboration, Co-Development, and Accountability

"We were thrilled to once again welcome the IPTP candidates to the RCMP Academy. Learning together brings a valuable perspective and understanding of their unique cultures and helps us connect with the communities we serve."

- Chief Superintendent Sylvie Bourassa-Muise, Commanding Officer, Depot Division

Background

Diversity in our workforce provides us with an enhanced understanding of cultural issues and helps the RCMP to work even closer within the communities we serve.

These graduates bring a valuable perspective and understanding of their unique cultures which enhances the RCMP's ability to create better partnerships and relationships with Canada's Indigenous communities.

