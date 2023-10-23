OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - With the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and an increase in online hate and harassment, people of all ages need to be equipped with the skills to navigate and contribute positively to our complex media landscape.

Canada's 18th annual Media Literacy Week starts today and it's an opportunity to put the spotlight on the importance of digital media literacy and responsible digital citizenship.

Canada's second annual Digital Citizen Day takes place October 25, 2023, encouraging everyone to make our online world a better place. (CNW Group/MediaSmarts)

Hosted by MediaSmarts, Canada's centre for digital media literacy, the annual event runs from October 23 to 27 and invites teachers, students, seniors' centres, community groups, libraries and museums across Canada to celebrate by engaging in digital media literacy activities.

The second annual Digital Citizen Day (October 25) also takes place during Media Literacy Week, encouraging everyone to consider the role we play in our online spaces as digital citizens and to spread positivity online using #DigitalCitizenDay.

Did you know? It takes just 10 percent of the people in a community to set its values. Even a single voice can make other people less likely to conform and more likely to speak out.

"There are so many positive ways to engage online, from amplifying marginalized voices to connecting with community," says Kathryn Ann Hill, Executive Director of MediaSmarts. "But sometimes our social media feeds can feel like they're overrun with negative content. This Media Literacy Week and Digital Citizen Day, we want people to feel empowered to engage critically with media and to create constructive and inclusive communities online. Digital Citizen Day in particular is an opportunity for us all to consider the role we play online and to engage positively."

"The best defence against disinformation and harmful online content is an informed and resilient population. Whether it's distinguishing between true and false or ensuring a healthy, inclusive and secure online environment, Canadians understand well the importance of education and digital literacy. Media Literacy Week is an opportunity for everyone to develop their critical thinking and learn how to promote a welcoming space online," said the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

MediaSmarts experts are available for interviews to discuss:

The critical issues facing today's digital media environment, including misinformation, AI, deepfakes, online hate and harassment, representation in media and more

What digital media literacy is, and why it's important to ensure people of all ages have access to digital literacy training and resources

What it means to be a digital citizen

How individuals can help make social media feeds and other online spaces better and how to participate in #DigitalCitizenDay

Check out the full events listings to see all the activities taking place during Media Literacy Week.

Experts available for interview:

Matthew Johnson , Director of Education at MediaSmarts Dr. Kara Brisson-Boivin , Director of Research at MediaSmarts Kathryn Ann Hill, Executive Director of MediaSmarts Marc-Alexandre Ladouceur , Media Education Specialist (bilingual) at MediaSmarts



Media Literacy Week is sponsored by Amazon Canada, Bell, Meta, TELUS Wise, TikTok Canada, and YouTube

With support from the Alberta Teachers' Association, l'Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation

Digital Citizen Day is sponsored by TikTok Canada

Media Literacy Week is run in partnership with the Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF/FCE) with patronage from the Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO)

Join the conversation:

#MediaLitWk | #DigitalCitizenDay

Twitter: @MediaSmarts | Facebook: @MediaSmarts

Instagram: @MediaSmarts.ca | YouTube: MediaSmarts | TikTok: @MediaSmarts

MediaSmarts is Canada's bilingual charitable centre for digital media literacy. For over 27 years, MediaSmarts has advanced digital media literacy in Canadian schools, homes and communities. Visit www.mediasmarts.ca to learn more.

SOURCE MediaSmarts

For further information: Tricia Grant, Director of Marketing and Communications, MediaSmarts, 613-224-7721 ext. 231, [email protected]