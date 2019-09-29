Media Invitation - Submission of the report of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec: listening, reconciliation, progress

VAL-D'OR, QC, Sept. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The President of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec – listening, reconciliation and progress, the honourable Jacques Viens, will proceed with the submission of the Commission's report next Monday. He invites media representatives to attend this submission.

Date: Monday, September 30, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m.



Place: Pavillon des Premiers-Peuples, salle aux usages multiples

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

675, 1re Avenue

Val-d'Or

Please note that it there will be an opportunity to consult the documents, under embargo, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in room 4226.

For those media representatives unable to attend on-site, a simultaneous broadcast is planned on the Website of the Commission :

cerp.gouv.qc.ca

Please note that there will be no question period after the submission of the report.

