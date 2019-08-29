Media Invitation - Opening Ceremony - Kwe! Meet with Indigenous Peoples

WENDAKE, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples will be taking place from August 30th to September 2nd at the place de l'Assemblée-Nationale. The media are invited throughout the weekend, but more specifically for the opening ceremony that will be held this Friday:

Friday, August 30th at 5:30 pm

Place de l'Assemblée-Nationale



During the ceremony, in addition to throat singing, dancing, traditional singing and drumming performances, several dignitaries will speak: Dr. Stanley Vollant, the event’s spokesperson, Konrad Sioui, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation, Régis Labeaume, Mayor of Quebec City, Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees of Northern Quebec, Sylvie D'Amours, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs for the Government of Quebec and finally the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

http://www.kwequebec.com/en/

www.facebook.com/kwequebec

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: To confirm your attendance or for interview requests, please contact: Alicia Rochevrier, AR Communication, alicia@arcommunication.ca, 418-929-7880

Related Links

http://apnql.com

