Media Invitation - 2019 Centraide Campaign: A march to show that local issues are #Unignorable

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal is launching its brand-new campaign on October 2, 2019 at noon during the annual Centraide March of 1,000 umbrellas. This year's campaign theme of #Unignorable aims to raise awareness about poverty and local issues such as school dropouts, food insecurity, social isolation and homelessness.

Rain or shine, thousands of people—agency representatives, donors, volunteers, business personalities, public sector representatives, and union leaders—will take to the streets to remind us that the issues of poverty and social exclusion in our community cannot be ignored.

SCHEDULE:



11:30 a.m.: Marchers gather on Cathédrale between René-Lévesque West and De La Gauchetière West.



11:45 a.m.: Interviews with Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal, the co-chairs of the 2019 Campaign, Éric Martel, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec, and Andrew Lutfy, President and CEO of Groupe Dynamite and Carbonleo.





Location : Media tent, Place du Canada, corner of Cathédrale and René-Lévesque West.



12:00 p.m.: Word of welcome / March starts. The marchers will take René-Lévesque West (south side) and head to the Place des festivals at the Quartier des spectacles.



12:45 p.m.: Marchers arrive at the Place des Festivals for the official launch of Centraide of Greater Montreal's 2019 campaign.

PHOTO OPS:

Four raised Videotron and Hydro-Québec platforms will be available for photographers and camera operators who want to take overhead shots of the march:

One on De La Cathédrale (east side), at the corner of René-Lévesque West

One on René-Lévesque West, at the corner of Beaver Hall (south-east corner)

Two at the Place des Festivals

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

For further information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Phone: 514-288-1261, ext. 242, gagnona@centraide-mtl.org

