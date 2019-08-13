Media Briefing - Big Bar Landslide
LILLOOET, BC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Due to scheduling changes, the Media Advisory call will be on Thursday this week instead of Wednesday. The Big Bar Landslide integrated Incident Command will be holding a media briefing teleconference regarding developments in operations and around the salmon migration up the Fraser River towards the slide.
Date:
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Time:
10:30 a.m. PST.
Call in details:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-877-413-4815. Please note that this dial-in number and passcode is different to previous briefing calls.
Participant passcode:
8671909#
For further information: Big Bar Landslide Information Team - Incident Command Post, BigBarLandslideIN@gov.bc.ca
