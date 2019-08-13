Media Briefing - Big Bar Landslide

LILLOOET, BC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Due to scheduling changes, the Media Advisory call will be on Thursday this week instead of Wednesday. The Big Bar Landslide integrated Incident Command will be holding a media briefing teleconference regarding developments in operations and around the salmon migration up the Fraser River towards the slide.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. PST.



Call in details: Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-877-413-4815. Please note that this dial-in number and passcode is different to previous briefing calls.



Participant passcode: 8671909#

