MEDIA AVAILABILITY - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Unveil New Exhibit Commemorating Centennial of Royal Canadian Air Force and Airport's Connection to Aviation History in Canada

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, April 24, representatives of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, RCAF Foundation and Royal Canadian Military Institute will join Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), to unveil a new, permanent exhibit in the airport's mainland pavilion commemorating the centennial of the RCAF and the airport's connection to military and aviation history in Canada. The exhibit will feature an original, First World War-era Curtiss Canuck biplane propeller and a collection of nine original pilot's wings badges, representing the evolution of badges worn by Canadian aviators from 1912-present.

Established in 1939, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has operated on the Toronto waterfront for 85 years and has strong ties to Canadian military and aviation history. In its early years, from 1939 to 1943, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport served as a training ground for both the Royal Canadian and Royal Norwegian Air Forces, with neighbouring Little Norway Park named in honour of the Norwegian community that settled around the airport in 1940.

WHO: Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force

RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Ryan Goldsworthy, Manager of Collections and Curatorial with the City of Toronto (former Museum Director and Curator, Royal Canadian Military Institute)



WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 12:30 PM.



WHERE: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Mainland pavilion, main entrance

Satellite trucks/camera operators may park in the lot on Stadium Road at no cost. Please coordinate with Jessica Pellerin at [email protected] or (647) 298-0585 to have your parking ticket validated before departure.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will offer US Preclearance in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

SOURCE Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

For further information: Media Contact: Jessica Pellerin, Senior Manager, Communications, PortsToronto, Cell: (647) 298-0585, E-mail: [email protected]