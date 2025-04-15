Media Alert: OpenText Showcases End-to-End Cybersecurity Innovation at RSA Conference 2025

WATERLOO, ON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ today announced its participation at RSA Conference 2025, the premier cybersecurity event in North America. Aligned with this year's theme — Unite. Innovate. Shine. Many Voices. One Community. — OpenText Cybersecurity will spotlight how organizations can strengthen cyber resilience through AI-powered threat detection, integrated security, and intelligent risk management.

Modern threats require modern solutions.

Attendees are invited to connect with OpenText experts to explore how to protect, detect, and respond to today's most advanced cyberthreats. Visitors will also get an inside look at the company's latest AI-driven innovations, built to simplify and strengthen cybersecurity strategies across the enterprise.

WHAT:

At RSA 2025, OpenText Cybersecurity will feature:

Threat Detection and Response :

Discover how OpenText uses AI adaptive behavioral analytics to identify and contain malicious or negligent insider threats—before they can do harm.

Learn how to improve security coverage, continuously monitor your attack surface, and automate controls to reduce risk exposure.

See how OpenText's platform delivers seamless integration across tools and workflows—supporting secure AI adoption and reducing operational complexity.

WHEN:

April 28 – May 1, 2025

WHERE:

Booth N-4535, North Expo

Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA

To schedule a meeting with OpenText at RSA, visit: events.opentext.com/en-na-rsa-2025/home

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high-efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

