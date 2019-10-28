Media Advisory - WestJet to make special Dreamliner announcement

CALGARY, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join WestJet and partners from Travel Alberta and Tourism Calgary at the Hotel Fairmont Palliser on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 for a special announcement concerning the airline's continued commitment to providing global connectivity to Albertans and the city of Calgary.

WHAT:

WestJet Dreamliner announcement

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

TIME:

7:30 a.m. – Media registration

8:00 a.m. – Formal program to commence

8:30 a.m. – Photo opportunities and interviews (In-person media availability/photo opportunity with Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO)

WHERE:

Hotel Fairmont Palliser (The Oak Room)

133 9 Ave SW

Calgary, AB

RSVP:

Media are asked to please RSVP for the event and media availability

to media@westjet.com no later than Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. MT.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 110 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 250 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

