Media Advisory - UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE 2019 | Corporate Edition - Business leaders and professionals will spend a night outside in support of Dans la rue

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Dans la rue invites the media to the 3rd edition of its benefit event, UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE, taking place from October 10 to 11 and aiming to raise awareness in the community around the issues of youth homelessness.

The UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE 2019 | Corporate Edition event, presented by CN and Sun Life Québec in collaboration with Stingray, and whose spokesperson is Denis Coderre, will bring together that evening 60 business leaders and professionals who will meet the double challenge of raising funds and spending one night outside in support of Dans la rue.

Founded in 1988 by Father Emmett Johns ("Pops", 1928-2018), Dans la rue helps homeless and at-risk youth. With dedication, empathy and respect, and with the support of the community, the organization cares for their immediate needs and helps them acquire the skills and resources needed to lead more autonomous and rewarding lives.

What: UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE 2019 | Corporate Edition



Where: 1155 Metcalfe Street, Montreal, in front of the Sun Life Building



When: Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 6:00 pm – launch in the presence of spokesperson Denis Coderre, the Mayor of Montreal Valérie Plante (or her representatives, to be confirmed), sponsors and participants.





Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:30 am to 7:00 am – participants wake up.

For further information: Valérie Dubreuil, Director, Development and Communications, Phone: 514-207-4324, Email: valeried@danslarue.org

