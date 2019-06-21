Media Advisory - The Honourable Maryam Monsef will be in Winnipeg to make an important announcement regarding the Commemoration Fund for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality, accompanied by Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, and Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint-Vidal, will make an important announcement regarding the Commemoration Fund for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The details are as follows:

Date: June 24, 2019

Time: 10 a.m.

Location:

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Monument

The Forks

1 Forks Market Road

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

