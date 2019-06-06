Media Advisory - The Honourable John McKay to announce the modernization of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in Toronto

GATINEAU, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Guildwood, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will make an announcement about the modernization of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in Toronto on Friday, June 7.

MP John McKay will be available to take questions from the media following the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Friday, June 7, 2019



TIME : 10:00am



PLACE : Progress Career Planning Institute

1200 Markham Rd- Suite 400

Scarborough, ON M1H 3C3

