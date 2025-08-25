IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Community Services for Nunavut, the Honourable David Akeeagok, and the federal Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, will co-chair a meeting of the Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers (CCFAM). Topics to be discussed include: advancement and collaboration of Canada's economic priorities within the fish and seafood sector, sustainable fisheries management, aquaculture, and managing aquatic invasive species. A media availability with the co-chairs will conclude the CCFAM meetings.

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 11:55 a.m. EDT Location*: Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre

Ballroom C

1730 Federal Road

Iqaluit, NU

*A Zoom link will be available for media to participate virtually

Note: Media attending the media availability virtually are required to register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Media Relations at [email protected]. Media attending in person must register on-site.

A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating in the media availability via Zoom will only be provided to media representatives who have registered.

SOURCE Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers

For more information: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Tanessa Boutin, Communication Contact, Community Services, Government of Nunavut, [email protected]