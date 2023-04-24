TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") will host an Investor Day in Toronto on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The event will feature presentations by TD's senior executives, who will provide additional detail regarding the Bank's strategy and growth plans, with a focus on its Canadian retail businesses. It will also offer Q&A sessions for institutional investors and analysts to engage with TD executives.

A live webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event. Details about registration, as well as additional information about the agenda and speakers, will be made available on the following website at a later date.

TD intends to host a subsequent Investor Day, which will focus on the Bank's U.S. and Wholesale businesses. Date and location to be confirmed.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on January 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Brooke Hales, Head of Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-307-8647; Elizabeth Goldenshtein, Media Relations, [email protected], 416-994-4124