MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 17, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in green from sunset to 9 p.m. to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and recognize the contributions made by Canadians of Irish descent.

Note: After 9 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn,

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected],