STELLARTON, NS, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to a rural public transit infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Pictou Centre, Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow, and Danny MacGillivray, Executive Director of the Central Highlands Association of the Disabled (CHAD).

Date: Monday, January 16th , 2023



Time: 10:00 a.m. AST



Location: Central Highlands Association of the Disabled Office

276 Foord Street

Stellarton, Nova Scotia

B0K 1S0



For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Toby Koffman, Communications Director, Province of Nova Scotia, [email protected], 902-483-5847; Danny MacGillivray, Executive Director, Central Highlands Association of the Disabled, 902-928-1234, [email protected]