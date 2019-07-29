Media Advisory - Royal Canadian Mint to unveil silver collector coin commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Scheldt

Jul 29, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is unveiling a new silver collector coin commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Scheldt, a turning point in the Allied liberation of the Netherlands and Western Europe in the Second World War. The event will take place at The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, on July 31, 2019, and will be attended by Canadian veterans of the Second World War.
Where:
The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre
When:
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Who:
His Excellency Henk van der Zwan, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
About the Royal Canadian Mint
The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
