Media Advisory - ROYAL CANADIAN MINT TO UNVEIL NEW $2 CIRCULATION COIN TO COMMEMORATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint is unveiling a special two-dollar circulation honouring the 100th anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion. The coin will be unveiled at the Legion's 50th Dominion Convention in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to mark the Legion's century of support for veterans, their families and communities.

Where: RBC Convention Centre Hall A (Level 3)

375 York Avenue

Winnipeg (Manitoba) R3C 3J3



When: Monday, August 24, 2026

Media and guest arrival: 1:45 p.m.

Guests and media are asked to check-in at registration upon arrival.

Remarks and unveiling: 2:00 p.m.



Who: Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President, The Royal Canadian Legion

Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO, Royal Canadian Mint

Vlada Pashchenko, Coin artist

Accredited media interested in attending the launch event may register in advance at [email protected].

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Royal Canadian Mint, Telephone: 613-884-6370, [email protected]