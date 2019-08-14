Media Advisory - Richard Hébert to announce federal investment to support women's entrepreneurship in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

ALMA, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Richard Hébert, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion and Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean, will be at Collège d'Alma to announce a federal investment to support women's entrepreneurship in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement



Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019



Time: 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.



Location: Collège d'Alma

675 Boulevard Auger Ouest

Alma, Quebec

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: please contact: Allen Alexandre, Senior Advisor and Parliamentary Secretary Liaison, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, allen.alexandre@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

